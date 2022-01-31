EBENSBURG, Pa. – Post-sentence motions were denied on Monday for a former Pittsburgh man who was sentenced in Cambria County court to 11 to 25 years in state prison over an incident where he allegedly threatened his girlfriend’s family with a knife.
In November, Matthew Scott Gardopee, 47, was found guilty of two felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment in the July 2020 incident at a home on Cedar Street in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section.
President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III said he will be issuing an order denying the motions.
During the court proceedings, Maureen McQuillan, who represented Gardopee along with Kimberly Feist, said the jury did not take the injuries Gardopee sustained in the incident into consideration.
McQuillan also said that while a mandatory minimum was required on one of the charges due to a previous conviction “many” years in Gardopee’s past, she asked Krumenacker to consider running the sentence concurrently, or at the same time as some of the other counts, which would reduce his time in prison.
After saying he would issue an order denying the motions, Krumenacker again praised the efforts of Gardopee’s defense team and told him that was not the problem in his case.
“I think your problem is that you took a knife to a fight and you lost,” he said. “You should have taken the plea offer, is all I can tell you.”
The two-day trial included testimony from members of Gardopee’s then-girlfriend’s family, who testified that on July 2, 2020, Gardopee threatened many of them with a knife after he had a disagreement with his then-girlfriend, threw a knife at her and threatened her and her daughters. The knife Gardopee allegedly threw at her was never recovered, according to testimony by the former girlfriend and police.
The family members testified that Gardopee then went outside to look for his then-girlfriend’s brother, then threatened her niece with a knife and engaged in a physical altercation with the niece’s fiancé over the knife while the niece went to retrieve her shotgun.
Gardopee, however, testified that he never threw a knife at his girlfriend, to whom he said he was engaged. He told the jury that he had been arguing with his girlfriend and that her brother, who lived on the other side of the duplex that they shared, heard the disagreement and was “causing problems.”
Gardopee said he went outside to talk to the brother and ask him to “keep it down,” as he was upsetting his girlfriend’s daughters, but the brother started to argue.
Gardopee testified that he then felt a tug on his belt loop and a “metallic click” and realized that his girlfriend’s niece’s fiancé had taken his knife from his belt loop.
The fiancé stabbed Gardopee several times, according to his testimony, which caused him to spend about four months in the hospital and another month in a nursing facility for rehabilitative care.
According to Gardopee at the time of the trial, further surgery was needed to contain his intestines in his stomach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.