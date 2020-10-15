SOMERSET – Somerset County’s Clerk of Courts office has been closed indefinitely following a confirmed COVID-19 case involving a staff member.
Somerset County President Judge D. Gregory Geary said an employee who has not worked inside the office since Friday received word she tested positive Wednesday, prompting the decision to send the rest of the Clerk of Courts’ staff home and have the space professionally disinfected.
Geary said the employee remained home this week after she started feeling ill over the weekend. Two fellow coworkers within her office’s five-member staff have indicated they are experiencing one or more common symptoms of COVID-19, but it’s too soon to tell if the virus has spread.
“At this point, it could be allergies (that the other two employees) are experiencing. But if I’m going to err, it’s going to be on the side of caution,” he said, noting the steps are being taken with employees’ health in mind.
“No one wants to see the county courthouse become a hot spot.”
All Clerk of Courts employees are being encouraged to be tested for the virus – whether they have symptoms or not, Geary said.
And the office will remain closed until cleaning is complete and tests show there are staff with negative virus results who can operate the office, he said.
Clerk of Courts Rose Svonavec has led the office for nearly a decade.
In Pennsylvania, the Clerk of Courts Office serves as the custodian over all criminal court case records and is charged with maintaining a record of all criminal court proceedings at the county level.
Given the unknowns over whether the coronavirus might have spread into other areas of the courthouse, Geary said a jury trial has been postponed this week to avoid the potential of unnecessarily exposing jurors.
The courthouse is also home to the District Attorney’s Office, Prothonotary, Register of Wills and Sheriff’s Department and Geary said he has already met with the heads of each row office to explain the steps being taken.
“I’ve asked them to talk with their staffs and to advise anyone to stay home if they start feeling ill and to go get tested ... so we can see who else might have it and who doesn’t.”
He’s hopeful he’ll know more by Friday, so decisions can be made on how to address next week’s court schedule and any other steps that might need taken.
“If this was isolated, hopefully we’ll be able to able to move on cautiously,” he said. “But until we have results, we don’t know.”
