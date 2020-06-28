The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a new online tool designed to “make it easier for the public to report a civil rights violation,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott W. Brady announced on June 16.
The new Civil Rights Reporting Portal, located online at civilrights.justice.gov, will consolidate more than 30 separate pathways for reporting civil rights violations, according to Brady’s office. It is available in English and Spanish, with more languages expected to be added later.
“This new portal dramatically eases the burden on victims of civil rights violations who are trying to identify the proper reporting channel,” Brady said.
“Through this single portal, anyone can report potential violations of federal law, including the willful use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer, hate crimes and racial discrimination, as well as other forms of illegal discrimination, human trafficking and violations of religious liberty.”
