PORTAGE – A few dozen people braved the elements on a gray, dreary Saturday afternoon to watch local marching bands, first responders and members of community organizations parade down Main Street during the 12th annual Portage WinterFest.
The annual event is meant to promote not only the holiday spirit, but also the businesses and organizations of the Portage area, according to organizers.
“Not only does it bring people into our town, but it creates a community,” said Bonnie Fox, a member of the event committee, inside the Chatterbox restaurant on Main Street. “The community comes out and supports the town.”
There was a crowd on Saturday afternoon at Hammers Street Church of God, which hosted attractions such as a chili cook-off and an escape room. The latter was a new addition this year to the WinterFest.
WinterFest will continue on Sunday. Jim Koban Christmas Carols will be heard at 2 p.m. at the Chatterbox, 900 Main St. The escape room at Hammers Street Church of God, 906 Hammers St., will be open from 1 to 5:30 p.m.; reservations are suggested by calling 814-736-8216. Portage Area High School music students will cap off the weekend at 6 p.m. with a concert in the school’s auditorium, 85 Mountain Ave.
Due to inclement weather, Fox said, sleigh rides that had been slated for Friday night were rescheduled to the coming Friday, Dec. 20, from
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Those interested in participating can board outside the Chatterbox. The cost is $5 per person, which includes hot chocolate.
More information, including a schedule of events, is available online at www.facebook.com/PortageWinterfest.
