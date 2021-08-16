PORTAGE, Pa. – Thomas and Tina Fleck, of Blue Knob, were among those turning out for Portage Area Summerfest’s one-day Fundfest event on Sunday.
The couple arrived at Crichton McCormick Park with their 2-year-old grandson Clayton.
“We just let him go and run, and he enjoys himself,” Thomas Fleck said.
The Flecks said they have attended Summerfest in the past – before the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel the three-day gathering in 2020.
“Last year, COVID took everything away,” Thomas Flick said. “They have a good crowd today. We come down here a good bit and shop.”
For about 30 years, Summerfest was a Friday-to-Sunday event. After last year’s cancellation, the event lost some steam. This year, Summerfest organizers put on a one-day Fundfest event to raise money.
“We have a new, 10-member board trying to get the event back up and running,” said Tabatha Learn, event chairwoman. “We’re trying to get a jump-start on fundraising for next year so we can have it Friday to Sunday, like we always did.”
Learn said the group also is raising money to bring back fireworks.
“People have enjoyed those fireworks for many, many years,” she said. “We’re excited. We’re bringing in some younger volunteers and putting them to work.”
Sunday’s event included 25 vendors, selling everything from quilts and towels to greeting cards, jewelry and goat’s milk soap. Food vendors offered pizza, chicken wings, kettle corn, hamburgers, kielbasa sandwiches and pierogies.
There were kids’ activities and an antique car show. Antique car owners paid $5 each, with money donated to East Hills Kiwanis Community Projects.
Scott Brunnet, of Portage, displayed several vehicles, including a 1923 Ford T-bucket powered by a Chevrolet 350 small-block engine.
“I’ve been monkeying with cars since I was 14 years old,” he said. “I just love doing it.”
Brunnet said he has a 10-car garage and four antique vehicles. He brings them out for special occasions.
“This is about the only time I really show them off – to support Summerfest,” he said. “As far as going different places, I’m just not into that.”
