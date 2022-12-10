PORTAGE, Pa. – From the volunteer fire department to the town's historical society and on the hill at the high school, Portage Borough was transformed this year into Dr. Seuss' Whoville for the annual Winterfest, which brought regulars and newcomers alike.
"It's really nice for the town to get together and do something with their families," Chanel Warner said.
She had a booth set up at the craft show in the fire hall, which was one of the many attractions for guests to enjoy on Saturday.
Warner is an artist who makes resin crafts, decals, signs and other handmade items.
She said her customized pens were a hot seller during the event.
Another large attraction on Saturday was the parade down Main Street.
Both sides of the road were lined with several dozen people of all ages as they waited for the procession to begin.
Katie Cantrell brought her three children, Dominic, 5, Bradley, 3, and Kayce, 3 months old, to take in the sights.
"The kids think it's fun," she said.
This was the first year the Portage residents had attended Winterfest, but they were enjoying themselves.
Dominic, who was wearing a bright red Santa hat, said he likes parades because of the candy that's thrown to the spectators.
He was also looking forward to visiting Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the fire station after the parade, where families could visit with the pair and receive treats.
Joy Paul, of Stoystown, Somerset County, was a first-time visitor as well.
She traveled to Portage to see her granddaughter play in the high school band during the parade.
"I like Portage," she said. "It's such a pretty, clean little town."
Paul was waiting on the fire hall side of Main Street with her daughter Elizabeth Sturtz and son-in-law Cody DeMatteis.
Sturtz said the parade was the main reason they were there and the group was hoping they were on the right side of the road for once.
She joked that typically they end up on the opposite side from her daughter, who plays percussion in the band.
While waiting for the parade to start she was examining the decorated parking meters, which were dressed up to look like Whoville residents.
Sturtz said that was one of her favorite parts of Winterfest this year.
Her husband, DeMatteis, said although he grew up in Portage he never had the chance to explore the annual festival that's in its 14th year because he was typically working.
This year was different.
DeMatteis said he was glad to have the opportunity to see what was all available.
The Portage Winterfest continues Sunday with numerous activities.
That includes the Christ for Christmas gift sale at the Hammer Street Church of God that runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the 6 p.m. holiday concert at the Portage Area High School, to name a few.
For a complete list of happenings, visit the Portage Winterfest Facebook page.
