PORTAGE – A proposal to allow all-terrain vehicles on Portage Borough streets hit a roadblock and was tabled at this week's council meeting.
Representatives of the Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association asked for the access at February's council meeting. The group is pushing for a trail network along the Allegheny Ridge connecting Somerset County to Rock Run Recreation Area.
But Michael Emerick, borough solicitor, said he contacted the borough's insurance carrier. Allowing non-licensed vehicles on public streets is not a liability the company would stand behind, Emerick said.
In addition, Portage Township supervisors have rejected the proposal to allow ATVs on township roads. PennDOT forbids non-licensed vehicles on state highways.
That means, even if the borough approved the use, there would be no connection to trails, Borough Manager Robert Koban said.
“We are surrounded by the township,” Koban said.
Council also approved an agreement with PennDOT that moves a major sidewalk project closer to reality.
Bids are expected later this year on the work to replace Main Street sidewalks through the business district from the intersection of Dulancey Drive to Mountain Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.