PORTAGE – Inspired by the desire to end the stigma around suicide and show anyone struggling that help is out there, two Portage Area High School seniors are organizing a prevention night and fundraiser at Thursday’s home volleyball game.
Jada Willinsky and Paige Phillips started organizing the event during the Labor Day holiday as a way to spread awareness about suicide prevention, and within a matter of days had organized a event that will benefit the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force.
“It’s been a topic that’s really close to us,” Willinsky said.
She and Phillips both have lost a friend to suicide, and after seeing the impact that event had on fellow students – even those who weren’t close with the person – they wanted to do something to help those struggling and survivors.
Thursday’s game will take place at the high school gymnasium with a 7 p.m. start time.
The volleyball team will wear specially made purple warmup shirts and is encouraging both the Portage student section and fans, as well as those from United High School, which the team plays that night, to wear purple.
There will be 200 suicide prevention bracelets sold for $1 each to raise money for the task force, and proceeds from the game’s 50/50, a bake sale and the concession stand will also be donated to the county group.
The girls said they chose the task force to support because it “hits everything we want to be known about the cause.”
Willinsky said the suicide prevention group offers support, education, community collaboration, crisis intervention and more.
A table with information from the task force regarding counseling services, assistance and other details will be available at the game.
Cambria County’s suicide prevention organization has provided free mental health and suicide prevention training to hundreds of students across the county – an age group that’s at-risk, with suicide rates for people aged 10 to 24 steadily increasing since 2007, according to officials.
“The CCSPTF has always made it a priority to work with youth in any way we can,” task force treasurer and suicide loss survivor Katrina Perkosky said. “When students like Paige and her friends reach out to us about an event like this, we’re always honored that they’ve chosen to support our organization and make suicide prevention awareness a priority at their school. But at the same time, we wish they never had to go through the difficult pain of suicide loss at such a young age.
“We hope that our work helps to make that a reality.”
Phillips said she wants “people to know that they aren’t alone.”
“We just hope that people know that there’s people to talk to,” she said.
Phillips and Willinsky said organizing the event was a lot of work because of the number of people they contacted, but they’re pleased with their efforts and the fact that money raised will go to a good cause.
They’ve received support from the Portage Area School Board, boosters group and coaches.
Additionally, the volleyball players planned the fundraiser for a home game this month because September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
“Even if it just helps one person, it was worth doing,” Phillips said.
Although the players organized the fundraiser for their last season, they said they’d like to see teammates carry on the prevention night in the following years and make it an annual event.
Anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts can call or text 988 for help 24 hours a day.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
