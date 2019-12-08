The event will be held Friday through Sunday at various locations throughout the borough, and it’ll feature entertainment, a bazaar, parade, basket raffle, children’s activities, sleigh rides and an Escape Room.
“This is our 12th year, and it’s truly a community event,” said Bonnie Fox, event committee member. “We’re promoting the holiday spirit through the community, and it’s also meant to promote the businesses and organizations of the town.”
Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with a tree-lighting ceremony at Mini Park on Main Street. Following the tree lighting, the entertainment will continue with songs from Portage Area High School music students at the Chatter Box, 900 Main St.
The evening will continue with sleigh rides from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. that will board across from the Chatter Box. Cost is $5 per person and includes hot chocolate.
The highlight of Saturday’s activities will be a parade at 2 p.m. The Rotary Club of Portage and Santa will provide treats for children after the parade at the Portage fire hall, 721 Main St.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Jim Koban Christmas Carols will be heard at the Chatter Box.
The weekend will conclude at 6 p.m. when Portage Area High School music students present a holiday concert in the school’s auditorium, 85 Mountain Ave.
New this year will be an Escape Room that will be held at Hammers Street Church of God, 906 Hammers St. Hours will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Reservations are suggested by calling 814-736-8216.
Throughout the weekend, the Holiday Bazaar will be offered at Portage fire hall.
“WinterFest has a small-town Christmas feel to it, and we want people to experience the warmth of the holiday,” Fox said.
Proceeds from the event will benefit individual sponsors.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.facebook.com/PortageWinterfest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.