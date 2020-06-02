A Portage Borough man was charged on Monday with corruption of minors, accused of sending obscene photographs to a girl’s cellphone, authorities said.
Portage police charged Anthony Joseph Gaunt III, 26, of the 800 block of Main Street, with four counts each of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and obscene and other sexual material.
According to a criminal complaint, Gaunt allegedly sent a 15-year-old girl four sexually explicit images to her cellphone on Feb. 6.
Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview with the girl was conducted at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Gaunt was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and freed on $60,000 unsecured bond.
