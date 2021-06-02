A Portage Borough man was arraigned on Tuesday for assaulting police officers who tried to take away his knife after he threatened to stab himself, authorities said.
Police tried to take him into custody after learning that family members had petitioned for a 302 warrant, which gives police the authority to take a person to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Portage police charged the man with two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
According to a criminal complaint, Portage police were investigating a reported burglary at a home on May 23.
A witness said the man was armed with a knife and had threatened to cut himself. He ran out the back door and later returned. Police said the man began speaking about things that were not real and said people were in his house stealing things.
After the man refused to drop the knife, police used a Taser, the complaint said. He wrestled with officers who handcuffed him.
The man was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where a county crises intervention member provided police with a copy of the 302 warrant.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
