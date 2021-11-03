PORTAGE, Pa. – A renewed collaboration among Portage-area government organizations is focused on bringing a professional to operate the community park and expand recreation opportunities.
Portage Borough Council, the Portage Township supervisors and Portage Area School District have approved agreements to reorganize the Portage Area Joint Parks and Recreation Commission to provide an opportunity to apply for state grants.
Along with the reorganization, the three government entities took action agreeing to contribute funding toward a full-time recreation director over four years.
The three have been participating in a study group as part of a feasibility study sponsored by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Portage Borough Manager Bob Koban said. The study was funded with $10,000 from the DCNR and $1,000 from the borough.
The goal is to apply for a Circuit Rider Grant through the department’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.
“Part of the study group part of this grant is to create a new commission to carry forward what this study commission came up with,” Koban said. “That is to get a park and recreation manager in place to oversee all the functions.”
The existing joint commission was formed in 1991 and has managed operations at Crichton McCormick Community Park and pool. Under its new structure, the joint commission will also operate as the Portage Area Regional Parks and Recreation Commission to hire a full-time recreation director through the state grant, Koban said.
“The recreation director has been one of my goals,” he said.
The grant would fund the director’s position at 100% for the first year, 75% the second year, 50% the third year and 25% the fourth year. During that time, the director would focus on expanding recreation programs and collect program fees and rental fees for use of the park facilities.
“After four years, it should be self-sustaining from the funds from the programs,” Koban said.
Township supervisors’ Chairman Ben Selapack said the recreation director should help Crichton McCormick Park thrive.
“We have to have the park and we want to make sure it keeps going,” Selapack said.
In addition to making the park more self-sustaining, a trained director will be able to identify areas to expand programs, he said.
“They will have a better idea what to do than do and they can put more time into it,” Selapack said. “They should be trained in expanding recreation opportunities. The local officials don’t really have any time.”
