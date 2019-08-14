Portage native Michael Kiel was completely paralyzed from the neck down after being shot in April 1993.
As a 19-year-old sophomore at Penn State Altoona, Kiel’s life was turned upside down, and changed drastically as he spent the following months in the hospital and rehabilitation center.
The Portage Area graduate is now sharing his story, along with poems and humorous anecdotes, in hopes of inspiring others to discover humor and strength through their own challenging moments.
“Hopefully, people take away from it that there are highs and lows in life,” Kiel said.
“They equally balance out, and depending on your perspective, they’ll only leave the mark you allow them to leave.”
Kiel, who was shot near the Penn State campus, said writing became a release for him as he began to figure out life beyond the shooting.
“When I was younger, it was all about athletics, but after I got shot, I couldn’t do any of that.” Kiel said. “So I started writing. Much of it was just venting and ranting on a page, but after a few years, some of it started to take form of little short stories or poems.
“Eventually, it just rolled into something that came together as a book.”
Kiel said writing allowed him to reposition himself back in his own life, now providing him with a fresh perspective.
“It helped with everything,” he said. “It helped with struggling through adjusting. It helped with maximizing the highs and the good points, and minimizing the lows and the bad points.”
“Challenge the Moment” provides a glimpse into Kiel’s perspective before, during and after being shot, touching on topics such as family, education and life as a teen.
“It also talks about the ups and downs that went with adjusting to a spinal cord injury,” Kiel said. “Everything from the really dark lows to pulling through and reaching new highs.”
“Challenge the Moment” is available now for purchase online at amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.