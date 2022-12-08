JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Portage native Clara Brummert’s poem “The Southern Desert Pine” has been included in a new holiday book, “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Christmas.”
The book shares 101 true, personal stories about the excitement and joy of the holiday season.
In her poem, Brummert tells the story of when her family was new to Texas and couldn’t find a tree they liked until they supervised themselves at the tree lot by selecting a perfect artificial tree they call the southern desert pine.
The poem is Brummert’s second appearance in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series.
