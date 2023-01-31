JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bruce Walkovich, of Portage, won the Judge's Choice Award in the "Water is Life" category in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s annual "Thru the Seasons" photo contest.
Walkovich's photo captured an osprey at Canoe Creek State Park. He caught the image of the bird second after its successful catch of a fish.
He said each spring he looks forward to the return of the ospreys, and a large number stop by Canoe Creek during their migration.
The contest allows professionals and amateurs photographers to submit photos in a variety of categories, capturing all that is special and the memories that are made in state parks and forests.
Winning photographs can be viewed at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation.
