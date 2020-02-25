A Portage man was jailed in Somerset County on Monday, accused of using the internet to send and receive child pornography, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Tyler Jeffrey Lysinger, 27, the 1100 block of Caldwell Avenue, with four counts of a criminal use of communication facility and three counts each of corruption of minors, cyber harassment of a child and sexual exploitation of children. He also was charged with one count of sexual abuse of children.
According to a criminal complaint, state police began the investigation on Jan. 26 after receiving a report of someone using a Snapchat account to entice three girls to send nude photos and then threatened them if they did not comply.
Troopers alleged that Lysinger used a computer at a residence on Whistler Road in Quemahoning Township. He used the Snapchat account “nsnoodies” with an associated display name of “North Star Noodies.”
One girl told troopers that 100 students received invitations to send nude photos.
Lysinger reportedly confessed to using a Snapchat account to obtain photos of girls. Lysinger is also alleged to have child pornography on his cellular phone.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
