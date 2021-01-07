CRESSON – A Portage man is charged with burglarizing a beer distributor and vandalizing game machines on Dec. 31.
Daniel J. Oklamchak, 39, of the 200 block of Dusty Lane in Portage, was charged after a state police trooper recognized him from surveillance video, court papers say.
Oklamchak was arrested early Monday when troopers were called to check on a stranded motorist at the Portage Sheetz store. The trooper who responded had investigated a Dec. 31 burglary at Dial Beer, 115 Main St., Portage, the criminal complaint says.
Video from the store showed a man entering the building by breaking the front door. A games machine had its lock broken and cash box removed, police said.
Oklamchak was arraigned Monday by District Judge Kevin Price. He was taken to Cambria County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond.
Charges include burglary, theft, criminal trespass and two counts of criminal mischief.
A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish.
