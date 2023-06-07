PORTAGE, Pa. – Portage Knights of Columbus is continuing its “Cans or Cash” for Ukraine through the middle of July.
Donations of cans can be made by calling 814-243-3845 for pickup, or cans may be dropped off at 161 Hemlock Drive, or Portage Seniors Center, Farren Street, on July 15.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Knights of Columbus, 161 Hemlock Drive, Portage, Pa. 15946.
All donations will go to the World Central Kitchen.
