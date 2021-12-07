PORTAGE, Pa. – A preliminary 2022 budget that Portage Borough Council approved Monday holds the line on real estate taxes for the 11th consecutive year.
The $1,082,046 general fund spending plan passed by unanimous vote Monday with no discussion. Real estate taxes remain at 17 mills.
The budget will be available for inspection at the borough office, with final approval expected next month.
Council President George Wozniak said the budget process “went pretty smooth” because council members worked together.
“There were no major hurdles,” Wozniak said after Monday’s meeting. “We take pride in that: Running our community without raising our tax rates.”
Budget lines were highlighted during discussion at a previous council meeting.
There is funding for a 2% cost-of-living wage increase for all employees, in addition to the annual raise.
Hospitalization insurance is going up by $104 a month.
There is more funding allocated for police computer expenses because outdated software will be replaced.
Funds are earmarked to double last year’s contribution to the newly reorganized Portage Area Joint Parks and Recreation Commission.
In other business Monday, council:
- Approved an increase in garbage collection rates, as provided in the existing contract with Pro Disposal.
- Appointed Courtney St. Clair as assistant tax collector.
- Approved advertising for candidates from the 2nd Ward to fill a two-year term on council.
