PORTAGE – Painted emblems designating a bicycle route through Portage would become the first visible progress toward development of the Mainline Trail, connecting the borough with the Path of the Flood Trail.
Irene Huschak, Ben Selapak and Randy Stager of the Mainline Trail committee updated Portage Borough Council on their progress during Monday’s meeting.
Huschak asked council for permission to paint bike route emblems along several borough streets, to be accompanied by “share the road” signs.
Council delayed approval until the Aug. 2 meeting, pending a review by borough Solicitor Michael Emerick.
“We already bought the stencils to put down,” Huschak said after the meeting. “I want to get this started. I’m old; I want to ride on this trail.”
Local fundraising and volunteer work that set the bike route in motion has expanded to clear a proposed walking trail behind Portage High School athletic fields.
Mainline Trail committee members will update the community and outline volunteer opportunities during a public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Portage Public Library, Huschak said.
“We want to get local people involved,” she said.
Stager and Selapak updated council on the larger plan to develop a trail along a Norfolk Southern railbed. They presented a feasibility study completed as the first phase of development, reminding council members the borough donated $5,000 toward that first phase.
The second phase will including engineering and design of the actual trail route.
Stager asked council to commit $5,000 for the second phase, explaining the borough’s donation would lead to more state grant funding.
“You need the local grant to get the leverage to get the bigger grants,” Stager said. “When you contribute $5,000, they say, ‘OK, you have the community behind you.’ ”
Council approved the donation, contingent upon the receipt of the larger grant and initiation of the project.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.