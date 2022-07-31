PORTAGE, Pa. - Saturday was a day for visitors to enjoy time in the sun and among the sunflowers as Smithmyer’s Farm held its first sunflower festival.
Molly Smithmyer, the coordinator of the event, said that the family typically opens the sunflower fields for general admission, but decided to do something a little bit different this year.
“We have over 65 vendors here today. Lots of food craft vendors, and then live music from 12 to 6," she said. "So we're excited to have everybody out.”
Smithmyer said as a small-town business, they realize how much small business is important, which contributed to the day’s event.
“Being able to bring out other small businesses here and kind of allow them to share and kind of experience the success of this has been really nice for us," Smithmyer said.
According to Smithmyer, her grandfather, Thomas who farmed full time, died this past September. The festival is a way of honoring his memory while keeping his legacy alive.
“We keep moving the farm forward and growing towards agritourism and bringing people out here to enjoy it,” she said.
Ally and Dave Murgas, of Richland Township, were at the festival with their 2-year-old son, Rory.
Ally and Rory posed for a photo outside of the farm’s sunflower maze before the family went into the maze to do a scavenger hunt where the toddler quickly took to inspecting the flowers.
Ally Murgas said that she saw the event and had previously worked with some of the family and wanted to support the event.
She noted that attendance seemed high which she described as “awesome” and said they were “excited to do this fun maze.”
