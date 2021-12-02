PORTAGE – In just one week, the students at Portage Area Elementary raised more than $4,000 to help fund the September 11th National Memorial Trail that will soon run through their community.
"I'm just happy that I could help," second-grader Bradley Watt said.
He and his sister, Peyton, were two of the largest contributors to the $4,200 total that was raised by the elementary children between Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.
They helped present the check for that amount on Thursday to September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance Director of Trail Development Jeffrey McCauley.
"Such strong community support, especially from such young individuals, really shows the effort we like to see," he said.
The children raised the funding by going door-to-door and through word of mouth collection, with the top contributes winning a pool party next year at the borough's Crichton McCormick Park.
McCauley said the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance is dependent on grants and donations to not only function as an organization but also build the pathway that'll connect Washington, D.C., to Shanksville and New York City through the Portage area.
The idea to approach the school for help came from Irene Huschak, a Mainline Trail Committee member who has also helped with the group's feasibility study.
Huschak got involved because she's the president of the Portage Area Historical Society as well.
She said the deadline for a grant to fund pavement from Caldwell Avenue to Kane Run was approaching and the group needed $4,200 to match it.
"I'm just so proud of them," she said of the students. "I can't believe they raised so much money."
Once completed, the Mainline Trail could be developed to connect Portage with the Ehrenfeld Trailhead of the Path of the Flood Trail and with the right land acquisitions extend to the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site.
These connections will help with completion of the future national memorial path.
Jennifer Pisarski, Portage elementary assistant principal, was also impressed by the students' efforts.
"Our goal was $2,000, and we far surpassed that," she said.
Pisarski commended the Wattses' participation as well and added that Portage is always glad to "help the community and give back."
"It was fun to help out with this project," fourth-grader Peyton Watt said.
She's looking forward to development of the 9/11 trail through her community and the opportunity for people to hike or bike from D.C. through Portage and to New York.
Her brother has other expectations.
"I feel like it will help motivate people to walk more, ride their bikes and be healthy," Bradley Watt said.
He also hopes being outside inspires people to plant trees.
McCauley said there's no definitive plan for how the 9/11 trail, which recently received a national designation, will pass through Portage, but he could confirm that the path will travel through the community.
That could be with road signs directing travelers or an off-road thoroughfare.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.