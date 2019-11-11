PORTAGE – A year ago, the Portage community braved cold, brisk November weather, coming out in force to honor the return of a local serviceman who died more than 70 years ago.
On Monday, community members and family of Navy bomber crewman Walter E. “Bert” Mintus came out again to dedicate a permanent monument to the fallen hero.
“This is a great honor for us,” said Tom McCabe, commander of John R. Moyer American Legion Post 430.
“Walter Mintus was a Portage native who was missing in action for almost 80 years. They repatriated his remains and brought them back to his hometown.”
McCabe unveiled the stone monument outside the American Legion Post, 230 Lee St. Monday’s ceremony included a three-volley salute by the Legion’s honor guard.
McCabe said post leaders were approached several months ago by Portage Mayor James Kissell, who suggested a new memorial to join monuments to veterans of the Vietnam War, World War II and World War I.
“He gave his life for our country – for your freedom and for my freedom,” Kissell said after Monday’s program.
“He deserves the best, like every other veteran.”
Mintus grew up in the mining village of Sonman, just outside Portage. He joined the Navy during World War II and became a radioman on the crew of a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber. The plane and its three occupants disappeared July 27, 1944, near Aimeliik Island of Palau – the day before the radioman’s 23rd birthday.
Mintus was presumed dead, along with gunner Otis E. Ingram, of Florida, and pilot Lt. Ronald R. Houle, of Minnesota.
The Navy bomber was recovered last year after extensive research by the nonprofit Bent Prop.
A team led by the federal Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency excavated the suspected crash site in Malakal Harbor, Republic of Palau.
Using DNA, dental records and other evidence, Mintus and gunner Ingram were officially “accounted for” on June 25, 2018.
The pilot, Houle, parachuted from the damaged plane, but was killed by Japanese troops, authorities believe.
Mintus was buried in Sacred Heart Cemetery on Nov. 10, 2018.
