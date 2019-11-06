PORTAGE – A grant of almost $500,000 will allow Portage Borough to move forward with mandated repairs to the Trout Run flood control walls.
Borough council on Monday voted to accept the $499,800 grant from revenue of Marcellus shale impact fees, which will allow borough leaders to begin design on the project next year, with work likely to begin in 2021, Borough Manager Robert Koban said after the meeting.
Leaders have been exploring ways to finance repairs since the Army Corps of Engineers reported the wall was failing in 2014. Council at one point considered having borough crews do repairs, but determined the project was too big.
The flood wall – which should be leaning away from the stream – has started to shift forward at a bend in the creek, leaving a dip in the soil that allows heavy rain to undermine the wall. If the wall fails, it could move against the Conemaugh Avenue bridge and essentially become a dam, corps representatives told council in 2014.
The state Flood Mitigation Program grant approval through the Department of Community and Economic Development and the Commonwealth Financing Authority will allow the work to move forward. It will require almost $90,000 in local funds, Koban said.
“The grant was the biggest hurdle,” he said.
In other matters, Mayor James Kissell announced a new memorial stone recognizing World War II Navy bomber radioman Walter E. “Bert” Mintus will be unveiled during an 11 a.m. ceremony on Veteran’s Day, Monday, in front of the Portage American LegionPost 430, 230 Lee St.
Mintus’ remains were returned to his hometown in November 2018 and buried in Sacred Heart Cemetery outside the borough. Long listed as missing and presumed dead, the Portage native’s remains were recovered in 2016 after a 20-year search and recovery mission by the nonprofit Bent Prop.
Council also approved up to $3,444 the purchase of a storage trailer for the new 14 feet high Christmas tree and other holiday decorations. Purchased earlier this year, the new decorations are currently stored in the maintenance shed.
