PORTAGE – More than two years after the former owners pledged to invest up to $50,000 for mandated repairs to the former Starlight Hotel, Portage Borough will pay $33,000 to raze the structure.
Addressing the blighted property at 828 N. Railroad St. was one of the borough’s top priorities, Portage Mayor James Kissell said on Thursday.
“It’s getting to be a hazard to the neighbors,” Kissell said.
Earlier this month, borough council awarded the $33,000 demolition contract to Ligonier Construction Co., 1350 Route 30 East, Laughlintown. Ligonier submitted the lowest bid among three, which were opened during the June 1 council meeting.
Several council members asked if the company could complete the job at the contracted price, noting that the other two bids were over $50,000.
Borough Manager Robert Koban said all three companies were provided with a detailed description of the project and the borough’s expectations.
The project will be challenging because the large wood-frame structure is just a few feet away from a neighboring residence, Koban said.
“We have the legal document to hold them to what they have to do,” Koban said at the June meeting.
“There was a reason I preferred this project go through the bidding process. We decided to go this route and spend the extra money and due diligence, so I feel confident if they signed the bid, they are accountable for it.”
The former hotel was most recently a multi-unit residential property.
In October 2017, council declared it a hazardous structure based on the borough engineer’s inspection. Action was taken to require owners Arthur and Bernice Gaunt to repair or remove the structure.
In February 2018, council voted to order demolition, but the Gaunts attended the March 2018 meeting to ask for more time. Council voted to require significant work to begin within a month.
At the April 2018 meeting, council was told the work had not begun and voted to order the owners to demolish the building.
Later, the borough acquired the property through tax sale, Kissell said.
