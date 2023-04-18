PORTAGE, Pa. – The dispute over a strip of property in Portage Borough on Monday moved a step closer to the state Supreme Court.
The ongoing court battle began when Jefferson resident Richard Kowalcyzk filed to claim ownership of half of the unopened alley behind his home.
Although the alley is shown as Trout Run Alley on the county geographic information system map, borough Manager Robert Koban said the alley has never been opened or maintained as a borough alley. The municipality has used the strip to install some underground utility lines.
Lower courts have sided with the property owner, but borough officials believe access to the property continues to be in the public interest, borough council members said at Monday’s meeting.
“If we turn it over and then want to put something down there, we’ll have to pay to do all this work again,” Councilman Brent Kinley said Monday.
“Do we pay money now or do we potentially pay more in the future?” council President Todd Learn said.
Kinley also noted the alleyway provides access to the rear of neighboring properties that could be useful for fire vehicles or ambulances in an emergency.
Council voted to authorize borough Solicitor Michael Emerick to file a writ with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to maintain access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.