PORTAGE, Pa. – Ariella Thompson held her mother and grandmother’s hands walking through the 30th Portage Area Summerfest on Friday, taking in all the sights, smells and sounds.
It was the 6-year-old’s first time at the Crichton McCormick Park festival, and she was excited to explore.
“I really want to go to the games and go on the bouncy house,” Thompson said.
For her mother, Tammy Thompson, the event is a yearly tradition. She grew up across the street from the park, where her mother, Vickie Semanchik, still lives.
“We’ve been here enjoying it every year it’s been going on,” Semanchik said.
The three-day festival started Friday and scheduled attractions for Saturday and Sunday as well. Those include craft and food vendors, a children’s area, 50/50 drawings and plenty of live music, such as the Elvis Presley impersonator Kelly Hylton on Saturday and The Fabulous Hubcaps oldies show band on Sunday.
There’s also a tuner cars, trucks and motorcycle show on Saturday, followed by a parade down Main Street, and on Sunday an antique and classic car and motorcycle cruise.
“It’s nice,” Tammy Thompson said. “There’s a lot of new things.”
Duaine Detrick, director of entertainment and advertisements, described the event as top-notch entertainment, food and crafts – a festival that’s “similar to others but unique to itself.”
“Really cool things,” he added. “We want people to come here, have fun and say, ‘Wow, that was a wonderful festival.’ ”
Bruce and Diane Walkovich also live near the park and stopped by quickly on Friday before their children came in from Pittsburgh to join them for a weekend full of family fun.
“They come back and they love it,” Diane Walkovich said.
The couple said they wanted to scope out the offerings and would be back several times throughout the weekend. Bruce Walkovich joked that they’ll be back three or four times a day just to eat and more after that.
“It’s a great event for the community,” he said.
This is the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted such offerings that Summerfest is back in full swing, and it has a new batch of organizers.
One of those fresh faces is Portage resident Tabatha Learn, president of the festival committee. She got involved in March 2021, she said, after her husband, who’s involved with the borough, alerted her to the instability of Summerfest’s future.
“(He) kept telling me, ‘You have to save Summerfest, Tab. You have to save Summerfest,’ ” Learn said.
She decided to volunteer and has had what she described as an “interesting learning experience,” but she’s glad she did, noting it’s been enjoyable to be more involved. She’s also confident that now that the event is on more stable ground, it’s “going to get better and better” each year.
“I just didn’t want to see the community not have this,” Learn said.
Amanda Kline, co-chair of the food vendors committee, agreed. She’s been lending a hand since she was 15 years old and now gets her children to help out.
Kline said the gathering is important for the community and she’s happy to be involved.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.portageareasummerfest.com.
