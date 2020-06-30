A Portage-area man was taken to Memorial Medical Center for injuries sustained Friday in a Croyle Township motorcycle crash, state police said.
The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. Friday on the 1600 block of New Germany Road.
Investigators said Barry M. Smith, 60, was heading north on the road and locked up his brakes while approaching a curve, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle, lay it down on its left side and become ejected.
Smith’s injuries were not detailed, but he was transported to the hospital by Forest Hills Ambulance, police said.
