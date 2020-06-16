SOMERSET – For months, Somerset County officials have been appealing to residents to fill out their U.S. Census forms.
Now, they're appealing to their appetites.
Somerset Commissioners said a Census Day celebration is planned for June 23 at the courthouse plaza to raise awareness about the importance of the once-a-decade head count, and to reduce the number of residents – nearly 40 percent of the county's latest estimate – who still haven't completed their forms.
Attendees will be treated to lunch: Hot dogs, apples, Snyder of Berlin potato chips and Galliker's ice cream, Commissioner Colleen Dawson said.
The event will run from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
"We want to get the word out," she said. "And it's all free."
County officials, and Somerset's Complete Count Committee planned the event as part of their "Bring it Home" campaign to close out the census effort on a high note, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
As of this week, county officials said 60.3 percent of the county's estimated 73,447 residents have responded.
By comparison, 64.7 percent of Pennsylvania's residents have self-responded.
Most of Somerset County's neighboring counties are a bit further along, with Cambria and Blair counties at 65.6% and 67.7%, respectively.
Bedford County's percentage matches the statewide average at 64.7%, while Westmoreland County leads the region at more than 69%.
Area leaders have been promoting the census campaign's importance, noting that it serves as a major determining factor on road, school and Medicare funding. The census results can also impact how states draw senate and legislative districts in 2021 – a move that could cost some communities local representation.
Next week's event will be a chance for county residents to learn a little more about the census, while also getting a bite to eat, board members said.
"We want to have a little fun with this," Tokar-Ickes said. "But the importance of this (count) cannot be understated."
