Abigail Eagan, food access innovations manager for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and Kristen Villarrial of the Cambria County Backpack Project (top right) serve fresh vegetables to kids at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy in Johnstown on Wednesday, Nov.30, 2022. The project is part of the facility's new Youth Cafe Market.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the Cambria County Backpack Project are testing a new initiative giving children access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

The Youth Cafe Market, a free pop-up monthly farmers’ market hosted at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy’s after-school program in Johnstown, has distributed 1,628 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to 125 students in Johnstown since September.

The goal of the Youth Cafe Market is to increase the amount of healthy and nutritious foods in children’s homes, improve families’ diets through nutrition education and recipe cards, provide business for local farmers and bring a connection from local farms to local tables for kids through a farm field trip.

Besides the nutritional benefits, the Youth Cafe Market teaches young children how to count money as they pay with pretend banknotes they earn through good behavior and participating in various after-school enrichment programs, said after-school mentor supervisor Chasity Ingram.

Ingram said that all children receive food through the market, but they have the opportunity to earn extra items, she said.

“It’s set up to teach them about how to live in the real world,” she said.

Michael LaRoche, local food systems coordinator for the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, on Wednesday offered the children a taste of a simple soup made of butternut squash, ginger and lemon. Many of the children were cautious about trying it.

In addition to offerings of raw fruits and vegetables, children were provided with recipes to take home to their parents along with the main ingredients.

“My goal is to figure out how to improve food and give people an experience that isn’t something like Sheetz or Dollar General,” LaRoche said.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank child nutrition outreach coordinator Chelsey Novak said the food for the program is supplied by the food bank’s relationships with farmers, including some in Cambria County.

With farmers’ production slowing down for the winter, Wednesday marked the season’s final installment of the fall Youth Cafe Market. The program is set to return monthly starting in April, Novak said.

