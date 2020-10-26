Pollster G. Terry Madonna anticipates a “wild affair” to unfold before the election of the next president of the United States comes to a head.
Madonna is director for Franklin & Marshall University’s Center for Politics and Public Affairs and founder of the Franklin and Marshall College Poll.
More than 50 people from the general public and membership of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce listened to Madonna on Monday in a Zoom meeting hosted by the chamber.
Madonna unpacked the impact of Pennsylvania in the election as well as mail-in ballot concerns and COVID-19.
For President Donald Trump to win his reelection bid, he’s going to need his culturally conservative base to turn out, Madonna said. Polls show Biden leading Trump by more than a 5% margin in crucial swing states, including Pennsylvania.
But those online for the Zoom meeting had one question – how can the polls be trusted? They were wrong in 2016.
“We were off ... in part because we were done with interviews 10 days before the election and what happened was we saw a large majority of people change their minds,” Madonna said.
“What else happened, James Comey, FBI director, sent a letter to Congress Oct. 28 that opened up a big debate about (Hillary) Clinton’s email server.”
Madonna also dissected voter demographics.
“Republicans are having trouble winning votes of college-educated women and millennials,” he said.
In 2016, young college voters gave a higher vote to Clinton than any other age group, he said.
“They tend to be culturally liberal, and climate change is a huge issue for them,” he said.
Trump galvanized support from cultural conservatives in southwestern Pennsylvania to give him an edge in 2016.
But now, Madonna said polls show Biden has 5.1% lead over Trump in Pennsylvania because Trump’s edge is nowhere near what it was then.
“But I’m not saying he won’t win again,” Madonna said.
Cambria Regional Chamber CEO and President Amy Bradley, who filtered questions from the 50 participants, said a few questions emerged the most.
“I think the big question people had was who can trust these polls in 2020 when they were wrong in 2016? His take on the voting trends in suburbia and among the different age groups was also interesting,” Bradley said.
“For the chamber as a business community, it makes sense for us to be aware of differences between generations and how there lives impact their thoughts, not just on politics but a bunch of things.”
While Trump works to shore up his culturally conservative base, Madonna said, he’s getting beat in suburbs of many of Pennsylvania’s cities, including Lancaster and Philadelphia.
People in those growing suburbs are largely not culturally conservative, he said.
The stakes involved with winning Pennsylvania are underscored by Trump’s frequent visits, including a stop Monday for a rally at the Altoona-Blair County Airport.
Madonna said Trump has to work hard to win the six swing states, including Pennsylvania, if he is going to win the election over his challenger, Joe Biden, who leads Trump in the polls and surveys of voters.
“Trump is trailing in battleground states, and the No. 1 issue causing that, I think, is COVID-19. I’m neutral on this – but you can argue that COVID-19 is the big issue and he’s waffled a bit on how serious it is.”
In his poll, 25% of the electorate recently said that COVID-19 was the No. 1 issue, he said.
As Trump and Biden campaign for Pennsylvania, the Southwest region, including Cambria County, is of particular importance.
In the region, including Cambria, Trump won by a significant margin in 2016 over Clinton, who neglected working-class voters on the campaign trail, Madonna said.
Winning counties, including Cambria, helped him “eek out” a statewide Electoral College win, he said.
However, Biden, through this election process, has consistently worked on gaining working-class voters that Trump won in 2016.
“Trump eeked out a victory of less than 1% in Pennsylvania in 2016 – in Wisconsin and Michigan, too. You can see why Biden is paying attention to working-class voters,” he said.
Whoever wins the election, he said, may not be known for some time because of the volume of mail-in ballots.
Madonna addressed questions from the Zoom participants regarding doubts of a free and fair election.
“Will there be mistakes? Yes. Will there be election officials who don’t do the right thing? Yes. But overall, I think it’s likely to be fair. But it is going to be contested with lawsuits. I will be stunned if the results are not contested in some states,” he said. “My sense about this is when you take a look at all the balloting, it will overall be free from fraud.”
To Madonna, safety at the polls is a bigger concern than fraud.
“Poll watchers have to be vigilant about what happens if we have a ruckus inside a voting booth. Election security is a real concern. That’s not fraud. But this is going to be a wild affair.”
Weighing Trump’s chances of winning a second term, Madonna pointed to his job performance – 44% positive, according to the Real Clear Politics average.
“No president since we had scientific polls has won with job performance rating below 48%. That’s a factor we need to keep in mind,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.