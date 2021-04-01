The upcoming 2021 PolkaFest is canceled due to COVID-19, organizers said on Thursday.
The annual event was set for June 4-6 at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church in Cambria City.
"We were informed that St. Mary's is unable to serve as the host site this year," said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown.
St. Mary's, which hosts most of the festival on its grounds, prepares and serves a variety of ethnic foods in its dining hall throughout the weekend.
Food orders must be placed well in advance with the church depending on volunteers to prepare it ahead of time, she said.
"Due to the limited number of volunteers and imminent deadlines, the church had to make a difficult decision," Rager said. "The health and safety of volunteers, performers, attendees and planners must remain top priority."
Rager added that event planning during the ongoing pandemic is difficult.
"We're still trying to obtain further clarification from the state on guidelines for holding large open-campus events and festivals where attendance cannot be controlled or kept to 50% capacity," she said.
PolkaFest has taken place since 1998 and is considered one of the country's best polka music festivals, combining both Polish- and Slovenian-style music.
