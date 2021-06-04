Frank Bendick, 92, and his friend Ann Omerzo, 84, could barely contain their smiles on Friday while cutting a rug during PolkaFest at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
“It’s probably one of the best events to get people together,” Bendick said.
The two currently reside in Somerset County, but have attended PolkaFest since its inception more than 20 years ago.
The annual festival, presented by Visit Johnstown, took up residence at the park this year after it was initially canceled. Typically, the festival is held at the St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church grounds in Cambria City.
“It’s a very attractive place to be,” Bendick said.
Crowds of people from around the region and beyond packed under the Polacek Pavilion and surrounding area to listen to classic polka tunes, sample ethnic food and do some shopping. But for Omerzo and Bendick, dancing was the main attraction.
“Anything you play, we’ll dance,” Omerzo said.
She added that shaking a leg is good for the body, and Bendick said that’s the reason they’ve lived so long. Prior to the pandemic, the two danced several times per week.
For this year’s event, a temporary wooden floor was installed to accommodate guests such as Bendick and Omerzo, who were often joined by several others in front of the stage.
“We’re just happy that, even though we were not able to be in Cambria City, Visit Johnstown is glad to be able to still put the festival on this year,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown.
Rager referred to PolkaFest as a “big reunion” and noted that the event is often considered the unofficial start to summer. She said she thinks “everybody obviously missed it last year,” and there was a lot of enthusiasm about the event returning.
Friday’s festivities began at 4:30 p.m., and officials expected the crowd to build into the evening. The Johnstown Polka Friends kicked off the affair and played until 6 p.m.
They were followed by the Polka Band Family and LynnMarie & E3 with Eddie Rodick and Friends, who alternated stage time until the end of the evening.
Amanda Hartman and Ron Mclean, of Johnstown, were first-time attendees and brought their two children to the festival along with Mclean’s mother, Shirley Cannon. Hartman said she’d always wanted to visit PolkaFest, but hadn’t before.
“My grandparents always let me listen to polka growing up,” she said. “I always loved it.”
The couple were looking forward to listening to every band on the lineup and were pleased with the venue.
“I think this is nice,” Cannon said.
Barbara and Bill Kuzupas, who traveled from Cairnbrook, were ready for an evening full of “good music and good food.”
“It’s just nice,” Barbara Kuzupas said.
The couple grew up listening to polka music and said they cherish the atmosphere of the event. That’s why they’ve tried to attend every year since it started.
PolkaFest will continue Saturday beginning at noon. Rosie and the Jammers will get the second day started and be followed by the Johnstown Polka Friends. Other bands set to play include the Autobahn Band, Polka Country Musicians, Polka Family Band and LynMarie & E3 with Eddie Rodick and Friends.
There’s no admission fee for the festival, which will go on until 11 p.m.
