The Rev. Matthew Williams turns to childhood lesson from his mother and his father when confronted with the mixing of religion and politics.
“When I was a child, my parents talked about their political differences at the dinner table,” said Williams, pastor of Calvary United Methodist in Johnstown.
“It helped me understand, it is OK to hold differences, but it is not OK to hold them against each other.”
As the Nov. 3 elections draw near, many local religious leaders are engaging their congregations in voting and faith.
Calvary United Methodist has been a polling place in the city’s West End neighborhood for 50 years, Williams said.
Before members of Calvary United Methodist cast their ballots, their pastor will be preparing their ears for a message on Christian love and discernment.
“If we are going to put God in our ballot box, we need to be listening to what God has to say to us,” he said.
Williams admits to having members on opposite sides of the political aisles, “but we don’t let political affiliation divide us in our ministry work and in our worship.”
‘Part of the solution’
Pastor Scott Klimke understands the impact of COVID-19 on an important event. This past Easter, while many churches canceled Easter services, he and the members of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church on Scalp Avenue were resilient. The church moved its service to the Silver Drive-In.
With voters’ minds on the presidential seat, Klimke said the importance of the Christian vote means that “the church is here to be a part of the solution and not the problem. In the Sermon on the Mount in scripture, the Christian community has the salt to bring to the party and light to bring to the party.”
Klimke said: “I will preach and teach, respect the members’ freedom as individuals and trust the Holy Spirit to take it where it needs to go.”
Outside of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Benscreek, are small signs that say, “Vote Pro-life.”
During this election period, Father Peter Crowe said, “I will provide teachings on the faith and use bulletin inserts to present the stances taken by the candidates on different moral issues.”
Listing pros, cons
At Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Prospect, the Rev. Clyde Williams Jr. said the emphasis is on voter registration. Every Sunday after church, voter registration is available. So far, three people have become registered voters.
Williams said voter participation is important, along with “having a political candidate living according to the Word of God and living by the Word of God.”
Williams has entrusted Deacon Jeffrey Wilson with making church announcements regarding voter registration and answer registration questions.
To help individuals with questions, Wilson uses a visual approach to help members and visitors evaluate both candidates.
“I instruct them to get a piece of paper, draw a line down the middle and write the candidate’s pros on one side and the cons on the other,” Wilson said.
“Especially for first-time voters, it helps them to also research a little bit.”
Besides voting assistance, transportation to the polls is something the church has provided since the 1960s, but with the pandemic, “We are still discussing how to go about this,” Wilson said.
‘Informed’ on issues
Being aware of members’ diverse political identities is something Pastor Ray Streets, of the nondenominational Journey Church of Western Pennsylvania, can relate to.
“I prefer to say ‘problems in our world,’ instead of leaning into any political camp,” Streets said.
But when it comes to Christian voting, he is firm on: “The closer God is to the government and its citizens, the more orderly the society will be. The Christians responsibility is to follow the teaching of Christ.”
Streets will advise his members to what they have always done, with a bowed head.
“We pray,” he said. “We pray on Sunday. We meet every Tuesday evening and pray for one hour.”
Streets will not tell parishioners how he thinks they should vote.
“I will tell them to be informed on the issues,” he said.
The right to vote
Rabbi Irvin Brandwein, of Beth Sholom in Westmont, encourages his members to do a self-inventory.
“Be true to themselves and their values,” he said.
At St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, the church’s animal welfare ministry follows the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi by reaching out to show love and compassion for all of God’s creatures.
As members consider whom to vote for, the Rev. Nancy L. Threadgill will use a human touch. She will ask them to remember the teachings of a familiar covenant that has existed since 1977.
“In the Episcopal church, there is the Baptismal Covenant. The members are asked: Will you seek and serve Christ in all persons, loving your neighbor as yourself? Will you strive for justice and for peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human person? The Episcopal response to each of these questions is: I will, with God’s help.”
His Eminence, Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, who oversees the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese of the United States, and also resides in the Johnstown, will prepare and send out a statement to all his parishes stressing the importance of voting.
There are four Orthodox churches in the area. The Orthodox church is made up of several jurisdictions in the United States. The total membership is just under 1 million, according to Nyssa – who said he began voting in 1980 and has voted in every election.
Prior to the presidential election, he will encourage members to exercise that right.
“In many countries around the world, people would love to vote for their leaders, but can’t because they have no right to vote freely,” he said. “In other words they have no say, no voice.”
