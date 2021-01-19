The breach into the Capitol on Jan. 6 was far from the first citizen insurrection against America, history shows.
And in every case, politicians at one level or another fueled the fire, spurring disgruntled Americans to turn to violence against their country in opposition to politically-charged, perceived wrongs, according to University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Associate Professor of History Paul Douglas Newman.
“Every rebellion has its own unique differences. But the one thing that connects them is that the rebels today – as they did then – believed lies they were told by some of their own leaders. They believed they were doing was the right thing – that they were acting as patriots and had their backs against the wall,” said Newman.
From Revolution to rebellion
Newman has spent years writing about a trilogy of rebellions that occurred during America’s earliest years – two during George Washington’s presidency.
Shay’s Rebellion occurred in western Massachusetts in 1787 in opposition to state leaders efforts to collect debts in coin from the largely struggling farmers across the area.
Massachusetts took the step to help pay down its Revolutionary War debt.
But Daniel Shays, a former Continental Army captain who survived the Battle of Bunker Hill, mustered a militia that shut down local courts and liberated people jailed for their debts. By early the next year the governor brought in a hired army and stopped the militia from overtaking a Springfield armory.
Four of Shays’ fellow rebels died in the skirmish, which ended up coming to an end without musket fire.
Seven years later – in the wake of the U.S. Constitution’s passage – frontier landowners in southwestern Pennsylvania united against the nation in opposition to a “whiskey tax” created by then-Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.
Hamilton was a founding force behind the Federalist Party and viewed the excise as a “luxury” or “sin” tax, believing it would be the least objectionable levy possible to raise money for the nation’s war expenses.
But farmers across the region viewed it as unfairly targeting their small western farms, because larger eastern distillers had an option of paying a flat rate for their spirits.
At the time, whiskey was a major American product in the young nation; it wasn’t just a money-maker for Appalachian farmers, who often traded it for other goods instead of currency.
A bitter political rivalry between Hamilton and Westmoreland County Congressman William Findley, a staunch anti-Federalist, further stoked fears, anger and confidence, leading Pennsylvania farmers to believe they could get away with their acts, according to Newman.
The angry resistance tarred and feathered tax collectors and attacked a tax inspector’s home outside Pittsburgh, leading to a brief battle.
The moment embarrassed President Washington, according to historians, and the war general led a force of nearly 13,000 men to Western Pennsylvania, bringing the uprising to an end without the need for further conflict.
The rebellion was described as a nation’s first major challenge to federal authority – one the nation survived – but after a third uprising in Bucks County in 1794, there’d be nation-altering consequences, Newman said.
By that point, America’s second President John Adams was raising money for a potential battle with its former ally, France, a controversial move that resulted in a new levy against taxpayers.
A tax fee on land and dwellings, Adams’ House Tax was enacted alongside another law targeting immigration and imposing additional regulations that critics said targeted the Federalists’ Democratic-Republican Party supporters.
An uprising by Pennsylvania Dutch farmers was quelled without bloodshed. But even though Adams pardoned organizer John Fries afterward, Americans distrusted their political party’s monarch-like ways and used the ballot box to give the opposition party - and Thomas Jefferson – the presidency.
Of lies and levies
To Allegheny County historian John Craig Hammond, there’s stark differences between the 18th-century insurrections and the one on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.
“People were genuinely aggrieved by taxes deliberately designed to hurt them,” said Hammond, an associate professor at Penn State University-New Kensington.
“The way Alexander Hamilton looked at things, ordinary people wasted money so the best thing to do was to direct their money to people who knew how to use it – such as himself,” he said. “With the Capitol riots, this was about keeping a demagogue in power who had spent the last four years convincing them their country was being stolen from them.”
Citizens weren’t just appealing taxes, Newman added, they were also trying to preserve the Democratic government they won from the British by pushing against heavy-handed rule by Federalist leaders and the president.
Regardless of who incited them into action, “they were trying to preserve and expand democracy,” he said. “What happened Jan. 6, was that exact opposite of that. This was a group of people willing to overthrow democracy to prevent something they feared – and to basically put a king in power in President Trump.”
Newman said he worries about the ramifications of a large percentage of people who question the legitimacy of a free and fair election – despite no actual evidence to the contrary.
To him, the only way for the country to truly move on is for Trump and his mouthpieces to admit they misled the public.
“Truth has to prevail. And maybe there are some people who will have to go to jail. But there also has to be redemption,” he said, adding that “it’s on all Americans” to be responsible for the many and the few.
“And once it’s over, we as Americans have to move on. We can’t dwell on this forever.”
As a people, Americans have to take a step back and recognize falsehoods are often being spread by both liberals and conservatives – and that there are other ways to show elected officials that they won’t stand for it, he added.
Epilogue for America’s first party
Some of America’s most prominent founding fathers – Hamilton and John Adams, among them – learned the hard way from the string of riots that occurred during their party’s control of the presidency.
“These riots just kept coming and coming because they wouldn’t own up to what they were doing was wrong. The Federalists just wouldn’t admit to the lies,” Newman said, adding distrust only grew of their nation-first belief system.
Jefferson, who founded the original opposition party – the Democratic-Republican Party – became America’s third president in 1801.
Hamilton was mortally wounded in a duel by another political rival, Aaron Burr, in 1804. Adams’ family split from the party around the same time.
The nation never looked back, moving toward a democracy of independent but united states.
“At some point, people start believing what they see and not what they hear. Even now, when you have 4,000 people dying in one day to a dangerous virus, people who doubt it eventually start to say, ‘I want to wear a mask,’ ” Newman said.
Across the county, voters had enough of the Federalists.
“They were basically wiped away by the 1820s,” Newman said.
It’s too soon to tell what may become of the Republican Party in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot.
In recent days, most of the Republican Party’s top leaders have stepped forward to urge angry supporters to recognize the Capitol attack was unnecessary and un-American.
On Tuesday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Trump for provoking it, saying it was time to move on – but many Americans back the outgoing president regardless.
“Time will tell what happens now. Will there be a new conservative party? Will it split into two?” Newman said. “There could be real consequences.”
