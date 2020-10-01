SOMERSET – The Democratic political organization that erected Biden-Harris billboards in Somerset County say they continue to receive threats to their political signs, even after one was spray painted on Saturday.
New Voices For The Laurel Highlands was formed in August. The group of more than 300 members paid for six billboards to be put up in across the county on Sept. 21.
A sign on Route 31 was defaced Saturday.
“The vandals used red paint to scrawl ‘Trump 2020,’ ” said a group organizer, who did not want her name in the paper for fear of retaliation.
The group says it is receiving threats on social media to deface other billboards.
Three billboards are located on state Route 31 west of Somerset, one is on state Route 985 heading toward Somerset from Jennerstown and one is located near the Garrett Shortcut heading toward Somerset, one mile south of Somerset. The damaged billboard is being replaced at a cost of $1,500.
The organizer said political signs are being stolen at an alarming rate. State police Cpl. Bradley Poole said they are investigating the defaced billboard, but could not say how many yard signs have been stolen.
Troopers did issue a news release saying a political sign was stolen
Sept. 26 from a yard in the 1100 block of Chickentown Road in Milford Township. They did not say if the sign was Democratic or Republican.
Somerset Borough police Chief Randy Cox said one Joe Biden sign was reported stolen in August from a lawn on Franklin Street.
“That’s the only bona fide report of a sign being stolen,” Cox said.
