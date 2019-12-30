Political change, theater rebirth: Looking back at region's top stories of 2019

Election results changed the makeup of the courthouses in Cambria and Somerset counties.
A historic movie theater in the heart of downtown Johnstown found new life.
Troublesome issues – blight, crime, an opioid crisis, poverty, population loss – afflicted the region. But, as a counterbalance, volunteerism, community involvement and cooperation between nonprofit and governmental agencies continued to thrive.
The nightmare of child sexual abuse remained prominent in the region.
And, once again, Johnstown’s government is in transition with the municipality searching for yet another new city manager.
All of those events – and more – were part of a 2019 filled with positive and negative developments for the area.
• • •
Two longtime district attorneys – Democrats Kelly Callihan, in Cambria County and Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser, in Somerset County – lost to Republicans Greg Neugebauer and Jeffrey Thomas, respectively.
“I’m proud of the work I’ve done the last 10 years,” Callihan said the night of her general election loss.
Thomas won with about 60% of the vote.
“I don’t take this new position lightly,” Thomas said, “and I’m going to work hard every day to make Somerset County a better place. … I think it’s pretty clear, based on the numbers, that Somerset County was looking for something different, and that’s what I want to give them.”
Somerset County voters also picked a new commissioner Colleen Dawson, a Republican, to join incumbents Republican Gerald Walker and Democrat Pamela Tokar-Ickes.
Meanwhile, Cambria County returned two Democratic incumbents – Thomas Chernisky and B.J. Smith – and picked a new Republican minority commissioner Scott Hunt.
• • •
Two medical marijuana dispensaries – Beyond/Hello and Harvest Health and Recreation – opened on Main Street in Downtown Johnstown.
Both sell marijuana in a variety of forms to qualified patients with medical conditions, including pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.
“It’s an incredibly exciting day for us to open our doors and finally serve the deserving patients here in Johnstown,” Beyond/Hello President Blythe Huestis said when the business opened in July. “We understand that people have been having to drive about 45 minutes to an hour to get their meds, so the ability to open up our doors, and bring people in and save them that drive means everything to us.”
Hanging Gardens also continued to develop as a medical marijuana growing facility in the former Cambria Iron machine shop.
• • •
On an April night, about 400 movie-goers came together to watch “Casablanca” in the old State Theater in downtown Johnstown.
It was the first film shown there in about a half-century.
The screening was part of a pilot program designed to bring attention to the theater with hopes of finding an operator or even owner for the location. Approximately 1,500 people watched films inside the theater during the series.
“It was amazing,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership, which organized the pilot. “So many people thanked us for doing this.”
The movie series was part of a growing amount of activities in the central business district, including the annual Christmas season celebration highlighted by the 36-foot-tall animated tree in Central Park, events at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Thunder in the Valley and AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
“It’s all creating a critical mass – I would say – to bring people downtown and to know that’s cool,” Radovanic said.
“It’s cool to be down here.
“It’s not perfect. But it’s a great place to shop, dine and explore, as we say at Discover.
“So, if we could reopen the State Theater, I think that would just be the star on top of the Christmas tree.”
• • •
Johnstown City Manager George Hayfield resigned with only about two months left on his contract that was scheduled to end in January.
John Trant, Jr. is now serving on an interim basis.
He is the eighth full-time, acting or interim city manager since 2014.
“It is an issue,” said Deborah Grass, the city’s coordinator in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
“It destabilizes the city. But, to be honest, this is probably the best shape we’ve been in in terms of department directors.
The department directors are great. The incoming council (in January) appears to be really a good council.
“In the past, the issue has been the salary, and the location and the fact that the city manager has to be a resident of the city, which can provide some challenges, hurdles.”
Johnstown is searching for a new city manager while facing a deadline to exit Act 47 by Oct. 28, 2021.
Two newly elected members of City Council – Democrat Michael Capriotti and Republican Charles Arnone – will be part of the hiring process at the start of the year.
• • •
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and 1889 Foundation provided matching $150,000 grants for blight elimination in Johnstown’s West End neighborhood.
The funding has been used to raze old and abandoned buildings along the Strayer Street/Fairfield Avenue corridor into the city.
“We know that making our community a better place to be, to live in, where neighbors are happier, they’re proud of their houses and their properties and their neighborhoods, makes a healthier place where you want to be healthier and have a wellness attitude,” 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann said. “We know that supporting things like this is extremely important.”
But still an estimated 800 to 900 blighted structures remain in Johnstown, making it one of the most pressing issues facing the city, along with more than $20 million in unfunded pension obligations and in excess of $10 million in general debt, one-third of the population living in poverty and a decades-long brain drain.
• • •
A total of $1.2 million in funding has been received for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District to remove sediment and vegetation growth along a stretch of the Stonycreek River near Greater Johnstown High School.
“The district is absolutely looking forward to leveraging our expertise to remove the sediment and vegetation from this flood control project, which has impeded the effectiveness of the project for years,” Col. Andrew “Coby” Short, commander of the Pittsburgh District, said.
“Our team is extremely proud to lead this cleanup effort and deliver a more effective project for the Johnstown residents.”
Other infrastructure funding came into the region, including more than $4 million in combined state and federal money for the construction of a connection access road between Iron Street and the proposed 115-acre Johnstown Urban Industrial Park.
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which owns the property, received $1,396,497 in federal Appalachian Regional Commission money and $2.7 million from Pennsylvania’s Multimodal Transportation Fund.
“The funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission coupled with the multimodal grant that we received in February from Gov. (Tom) Wolf will ensure the success of this project,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “It is a true example of collaboration by way of local, state and federal funding.”
• • •
Primanti Brothers – an iconic western Pennsylvania restaurant franchise known for its sandwiches topped with french fries and cole slaw – opened a location in Richland Township.
“In the last couple of years we’ve had a ground swell of people asking us to come to Johnstown, and we were lucky enough to find a location that worked for us,” said Adam Golomb, Primanti Brothers chief marketing officer.
Primanti’s was one of several new restaurants or food and drink sales businesses to start operations locally, including Gallery on Gazebo & Art of Tea in downtown Johnstown, while the owners of Balance Restaurant purchased the neighboring building on Main Street for an expansion project.
“People do rent out the current space right now,” Balance co-owner Amanda Artim said.
“But then it limits our everyday customer and our everyday guest, so we want to make sure that we’re able to provide the ultimate experience for both our larger parties as well as our individual guests on a day-to-day basis.”
• • •
Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission determined former Cambria County War Memorial Authority Chairman Dean Gindlesperger violated rules when Amphype Signs, a company co-owned 50% by his son Ryan Gindlesperger, was hired to purchase and install a scoreboard at the facility.
The commission also decided Gindlesperger improperly benefited financially from having SMG, the arena’s operating company, store glycol, a refrigerant for hockey ice, at Allegheny Field Services, a business he co-owned.
He was fined $18,000 and ordered to pay $2,000 in investigation costs.
Gindlesperger denied knowing his son was involved with Amphype.
But, for the most part, he did not dispute the commission’s findings. Rather, Gindlesperger said he was unaware of the rules governing such actions.
He also called for anybody on county boards to get required ethics education.
“I did not deny any of this,” Gindlesperger said. “Never once did I deny any of this stuff, except knowing whether he was part of that business or not. And I’ll deny that to the day I die and I won’t have any problem with my conscience.
“None.”
• • •
Dr. Johnnie “Jack” Barto, a local pediatrician, was sentenced to 79 to 158 years in prison for sexual abuse crimes involving 31 victims across two decades.
“I can still feel your hands on me, I can still feel the crinkle of the paper beneath me, and the sound of your moan will haunt me forever,” Erika Brosig, a survivor of Barto’s abuse, said after the sentencing. “I grieve for the little girl I should’ve been, for the childhood I should’ve had. You stole something from all of us you had no right to take.”
Meanwhile, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown and other Pennsylvania dioceses have continued to deal with the ongoing clergy abuse scandal that has gripped the church.
All dioceses in the commonwealth have been accused of covering up abuse.
In December, Pope Francis removed the rule that gave the highest level of secrecy to alleged abuse cases.
“Today’s announcement concerning Pope Francis’ decision to abolish the obligation of secrecy is a welcomed change,” said the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown in a statement. “Those who report having been sexually abused by clergy, or anyone who reports such alleged crimes to law enforcement, would no longer fear any consequences under Church law. The announced change explicitly confirms the obligation according to civil laws to report allegations and cooperate with civil authorities in these cases. No one will be under any kind of secrecy that would prevent them from speaking about matters.”
• • •
As of Dec 29, homicides claimed four lives in Cambria County in 2019 – the total lowest in a decade, statistics show.
Two occurred within the city of Johnstown.
In an Oct. 26, Darwin Goodwin was charged with fatally assaulting a 66-year-old Johnstown man, Thomas Winston, inside a Grove Avenue apartment.
The other three cases have not yet led to arrests. They include:
• Nancy Giles, 40, was found buried in a shallow grave alongside a trail near Roosevelt Boulevard in the spring. Giles was originally reported missing in October 2018 and investigators have not released additional details about what caused her death while the investigation remains ongoing.
• Deshon Charles, 18, of Indiana County, was found dead of a gunshot wound Aug. 29 in Dale Borough.
• Anthony Profaizer, 74, was found dead inside his Geistown home Nov. 25. The Cambria County Coroners Office has said “blunt force trauma” injuries caused his death but no other details have been released.
Homicides claimed six people in 2018 and 13 people in 2017, records show.