JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Calling all polka lovers, this is your opportunity to immerse yourself in the music of Polish and Slovenian cultures.
Visit Johnstown will present 1st Summit Bank Johnstown PolkaFest June 2 through 4 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Jayne Korenoski, Visit Johnstown’s director of advertising and sales, said this year marks the 25th anniversary of PolkaFest and it's an exciting milestone.
"We started it in downtown in different areas and then it moved to the Masonic Temple, and there you really got hard-core polka people who were coming for the dances," she said. "We moved it to Cambria City and it was spread out, and then it went to St. Mary's (Byzantine Catholic Church), where it was until COVID-19. We took it over and now it's at PNG Park, and it's a wonderful venue and everybody loves it there."
To better accommodate the venue for PolkaFest, a temporary teak wooden floor will be installed for dancing.
PolkaFest boasts some of the top Polish and Slovenian bands from across the country.
"We're the only venue that has been able to combine the Polish and Slovenian music and make it work, and everybody talks about that being such a plus," Korenoski said. "I tried to make the schedule exciting this year, and I think it's a great lineup for the 25th anniversary."
The festival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. June 2 with Johnstown Button Box, John Stevens Polka Bank and Polka Family Band.
From 1:30 to 11 p.m. June 3, featured acts will be Rosie and the Jammers, The Garrett Tatano Band, The KOSMIX Band, Don Wojtila Band with special guests The Wojtila Brothers Joe, Michael and Dan and Polka Family Band.
From 1 to 5 p.m. June 4, musical acts will include Don Wojtila Band with special guests The Wojtila Brothers Joe, Michael and Dan and The Boys.
Korenoski said the Don Wojtila Band has performed at PolkaFest for many years, but this year, Wojtila will be joined by brothers, Joe, Michael and Dan.
"Every one of them is so talented," she said. "I think it's going to be really phenomenal, especially for the lovers of Slovenian-style music."
Korenoski said they've also added new, younger bands to the mix, including The Garrett Tatano Band and The KOSMIX Band.
"These are young musicians who are keeping polka music alive by drawing a younger crowd for us," she said. "They know what the young people want to hear, so they combine some of these songs and turn them into polka songs."
Korenoski added that it wouldn't be PolkaFest without the Polka Family Band.
"They've been here with us from the beginning," she said. "We've gone full circle with the entire family playing with the band."
A polka Mass will be celebrated at noon June 4 by the Very Rev. James F. Crookston and the Don Wojtila Band.
"We get such a beautiful crowd for that and I invite everybody to come down," Korenoski said. "It's so nice with the instruments."
PolkaFest also includes ethnic and festival-style food vendors, serving up pierogies, haluski, cevapi, kielbasa, hamburgers, cheesesteaks, french fries and sweet treats.
"There's a variety of food and there's something for everybody," said Nicole Waligora, Visit Johnstown’s sports tourism program coordinator. "Most are local and regional vendors, and I think people like having the local vendors."
In addition, there will be ethnic merchandise and craft vendors.
"The craft vendors try to accommodate the ethnic vibe and they do a variety of different items," Waligora said.
In addition, there will be activities for children in the field area.
Throughout the festival, people will have the opportunity to take tethered RE/MAX hot air balloon rides, weather permitting.
Proceeds from PolkaFest T-shirt sales and 50/50 tickets will be put back into the festival fund to help cover costs.
Along with attracting locals, the festival also draws people from across the state, as well as Ohio, New York, Maryland and Michigan.
"It's exciting to see the younger people coming, and when I ask them why they came, many of them say they grew up with polka music with their grandma and grandpap listening to it," Korenoski said. "It's such a fun event and everyone has a great time. "It's just a very happy weekend."
Admission is $5 for June 2 and 3 and free on June 4. Children accompanied by an adult are free.
Free parking will be available in the downtown.
For more information, visit www.visitjohnstownpa.com/polkafest.
