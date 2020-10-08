The year 2020 has been challenging and stressful for the relationship between law enforcement and citizens across the country.
Racial tension is high, stemming from the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis. Protests and – in some cities – riots have taken place. Many people and organizations are calling for changes to how police officers patrol their communities and questioning the way departments are funded.
Plus, locally, Johnstown is currently searching for a new police chief.
So city residents understandably have a lot of questions.
On Wednesday, Johnstown City Council held a workshop to discuss issues involving the local police, with several prominent community leaders, including Mayor Frank Janakovic, NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. and Johnstown Police Advisory Board President Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, participating.
“This was an excellent opportunity for people to be able to call in so that we could hear from the residents,” said Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King, who moderated the hybrid in-person/remote event. “We want to move forward with hiring our new chief of police.
“We really want to hear from the residents about what they think, what changes they possibly are interested in seeing happen. The one thing that I think has come across is community, community, community, being able to have a better relationship with the officers, knowing who the officers are.”
JPD interim Chief Chad Miller said the workshop provided the opportunity for him and other participants to “bounce around” ideas about how to continue developing the relationship between officers and residents.
“Open doors bring up things,” Miller said. “Sometimes we get stuck in the mud of working and we don’t think outside of what’s going on and what people are concerned about. We want to find what the community’s concerned about. I want to find out what the thoughts are in the community and how we can work on it.”
Wilson emphasized the importance of having officers communicating and interacting with those they protect and serve.
“When people get those questions answered, then we don’t have to worry about the protests,” Wilson said. “What I encourage in particular young people to do – we’ve added some young people to the police advisory board, so that we get their opinions – but what I encourage them to do is instead of having a moment by protesting in the park instead have a movement by getting involved in boards and other things that the city has to offer to make a real positive change for the city.”
One of the main subjects of discussion was the challenge of diversifying the police force, which has only one Black man and four women among its ranks of 38 officers.
Miller, in a recent interview with The Tribune-Democrat, said that when he recently reached out to the Harrisburg Area Community College, Greater Johnstown Police Academy, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Allegheny County Police Academy for applicants, all but two of the available cadets were white.
“We have done the best we could locally, and regionally and even nationally to recruit people of color, and, for whatever reason, we’re just not receiving applicants for the position of police officers – not only police officers, even firefighters,” said the Rev. Reginald Floyd, a retired JPD officer and current member of the city’s ethics board. “It’s a tough time in America and there’s not too many people that actually want to do this job.”
