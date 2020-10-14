A Richland Township woman will appear in Cambria County court, accused of what police called a brutal assault on a 12-year-old girl that the woman video recorded and then sent copies to her friends, authorities allege.
Emily Ann Sarver, 32, of the 100 block of Hostetler Road, waived her preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
According to a criminal complaint, Richland police said the investigation began in October 2019 after the child reported the assault to a school nurse. Cambria County Children and Youth Services and Richland police were notified.
The seven-minute video reportedly showed the “brutal attack” by Sarver. Sarver allegedly used a wooden spoon to beat the child on the head and face while recording the attack on her cellphone, the complaint said.
Sarver allegedly verbally abused the child, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the floor, the complaint said.
The child also reported that Sarver and her boyfriend smoke marijuana in the presence of three juveniles. Criminal charges were filed after the video surfaced.
Sarver is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment and corruption of minors.
She is free on bond. The child is in the care of relatives.
