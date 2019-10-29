SOMERSET – A Fayette County woman was jailed Sunday, accused of using balloons to smuggle drugs into SCI-Somerset, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Deanna Brittany Nugent, 32, of Brownsville Borough, with contraband, drug possession and tampering with evidence.
According to a criminal complaint, a Department of Corrections K-9 Team conducted a consent search of vehicles entering the prison grounds in Somerset Township.
Prison officials searched a Chrysler 300, and allegedly found three green balloons containing 25 Suboxone strips, the complaint said.
Nugent was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.
