Police sirens

SOMERSET – A Fayette County woman was jailed Sunday, accused of using balloons to smuggle drugs into SCI-Somerset, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Deanna Brittany Nugent, 32, of Brownsville Borough, with contraband, drug possession and tampering with evidence.

According to a criminal complaint, a Department of Corrections K-9 Team conducted a consent search of vehicles entering the prison grounds in Somerset Township.

Prison officials searched a Chrysler 300, and allegedly found three green balloons containing 25 Suboxone strips, the complaint said.

Nugent was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

Tags

Recommended for you