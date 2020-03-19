EBENSBURG – A Reade Township woman was scammed out of $1,010 in gift cards by someone posing as a police officer from Texas, state police in Ebensburg said.
Troopers said the Blandsburg woman received a phone call on Tuesday from an unknown man saying he had a warrant for her arrest on drug trafficking and money laundering. The man told her the government could freeze all money in her accounts for up to six months.
Troopers said the caller coaxed the woman into buying four gift cards from Ebay, Best Buy and Target and then giving him the access pin numbers for the cards.
A family member contacted state police after the woman realized that she had been scammed.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ebensburg barracks at 814-471-6500.
