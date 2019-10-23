A Windber woman was jailed on Wednesday accused of setting fire to a woman's hair using lighter fluid, authorities said.
Windber police charged Kelly M. Copoulos, 54, with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman called Somerset 911 are 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday saying that Copoulos had lit her hair on fire.
"She threw lighter fluid on me," the woman said, according to a criminal complaint.
Police said the woman's hair had been singed.
When police arrived, Copoulos allegedly picked up a baseball bat and said she was going to smash her television so the woman couldn't steal it.
Copoulos told police that the woman had been drinking all day and she wanted her out of the house. Police told Copoulos that she needed to have the woman evicted, the complaint said.
Copoulos was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.