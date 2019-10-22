ASHVILLE – An Ashville Borough woman was arraigned on Monday, accused of running into a man with a four-wheeler, authorities said.
Gallitzin Township police charged Autumn Christina Burkhart, 34, of the 100 block of Pear Lane, with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police said that on Aug. 12, kids were riding four-wheelers and kicking up dust on the roadway.
One man climbed into his vehicle to chase the riders. He got out of the vehicle and stepped about five feet onto Burkhart's property, and that's where she allegedly ran into his legs with a Honda Recon TRX 250.
Burkhart was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and released after posting 10% of $5,000 bond.
