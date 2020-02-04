SOMERSET – A Pittsburgh woman faces drug charges after she passed drugs to an inmate at SCI-Somerset when she kissed him, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Jasmine Lanell Livingston, 21, with drug possession, possession of contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, Livingston was visiting Anthony Jackson, 26, of Pittsburgh, at the state prison on Jan. 23.
Livingston reportedly told troopers that she received a small white plastic package "shaped like a Tootsie Roll" from a friend and kept it in her mouth until she arrived at the prison.
Livingston said "she kissed Jackson at the end of the visit, transferring the package from her mouth to his mouth," the complaint said.
She was arraigned by District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail. Livingston was later freed after posting $10,000 bond.
