GALLITZIN - A Gallitzin woman was jailed on Thursday, accused of leaving five children alone after school, authorities said.
Gallitzin Borough police charged Ramesa Ann Jaramillo, 28, of the 400 block of Main Street, with five counts each of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.
Police also charged her with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint, Jaramillo allegedly left five children ages 4 to 9 unattended after they got off the bus on Main Street on Sept. 26.
A family member arrived at Jaramillo’s apartment to care for the children, the complaint said.
Police allege that inside the apartment was a metal spoon containing a cotton ball that was found in the bathroom medicine cabinet, syringes scattered on the floor and in the kitchen. Other drug paraphernalia also was located, the complaint said.
Jaramillo was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $10,000.
