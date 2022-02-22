JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Lorain Borough woman is being accused of fraudulently collecting donations to treat stomach cancer, a illness that authorities contend she did not have.
The Cambria County Detective Bureau charged Brandi Lynn Hammers, 39, of the 200 block of Blue Diamond Street, with theft by deception and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
Hammers, the wife of Lorain Borough Mayor Mike Hammers, allegedly collected money from fundraisers and GoFundMe pages, saying she suffered from Stage 3 stomach cancer.
According to an affidavit, a confidential reporter, identified in court papers as "the CR," notified Cambria County detectives on Dec. 1, 2021, saying one of their patients may have committed fraud.
Brandi Hammers made posts online stating that she had been diagnosed by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh in June 2021, the affidavit said.
The CR stated that Hammers had come to her in July 2021 for a CT scan of her stomach, which showed "clear" results, according to the affidavit. During the visit, Hammers allegedly made no mention of being diagnosed with cancer.
The CR contacted UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, who said they had no record of Hammers ever being seen there or being treated by any of the doctors, the affidavit said.
In addition, multiple search warrants were served during the investigation, which also showed no record of Hammers being diagnosed or treated for cancer by Prime Care Providers or Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and there was no record of cancer treatments or medical claims related to cancer through the Hammers' medical insurance, the affidavit said.
Hammers was featured in a Tribune-Democrat story published on Nov. 21, 2021, about a fundraiser held for her at Stone Bridge Brewing Company in Johnstown.
Hammers told The Tribune-Democrat at the time that after suffering stomach pains, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer and was sent to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh. She said she was grateful for all those who turned out for the fundraiser.
"It's amazing to see so many people who care," she said.
“It is important that our generous community has faith in the many causes that we support," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said in a statement Tuesday. "This ensures that people in need, and the many entities that support worthwhile causes, are able to effectively raise funds. Decisive action was taken in this matter to ensure that people suffering from disease and illness are able to continue to have successful fundraising campaigns that the public can trust.”
Hammers has yet to be arraigned. Online court records show no attorney listed for Hammers.
