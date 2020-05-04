A Davidsville woman was jailed Saturday after Johnstown police found her unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle with three children inside, authorities allege.
City police charged Shanna Rhea Zahorchak, 39, of the 300 block of North Main Street, with driving under the influence of alcohol and three counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, police allege they found Zahorchak in a white Jeep that was parked at Sheetz on Central Avenue in Moxham at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Police said they found an open container of a malt beverage inside the vehicle and three children in the back seat.
Zahorchak was taken by 7th Ward Ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for a blood test. The children are in the care of family members, police said.
Zahorchak was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.