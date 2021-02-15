A man armed with a shotgun blew out the window of a vehicle outside of a Lower Yoder Township home Saturday and refused to surrender to police, forcing the evacuation of a neighbor's home, authorities allege.
West Hills Regional police said a resident reported hearing gunshots at a home in the 100 block of Norton Road.
According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that Randy Scott Spicher, 31, was intoxicated when he shot out the back window of his vehicle and retreated inside the house.
Three West Hills Regional patrol cars and one Johnstown police vehicle arrived at the home at about 8:40 p.m. and called out to Spicher.
"We attempted to call him out using the PA system on the police cars," Officer Michael J. Beblar said on Monday.
According to the complaint, Beblar said he could see Spicher walking back and forth, looking out the windows and opening and closing the blinds 10 times, but refused to come out.
Police evacuated a woman and her infant from a nearby home and had members of the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team on standby.
At 9:17 p.m., the front door opened and out stepped Spicher with his hands in the air. Police recovered the shotgun, Beblar said.
Police charged Spicher, of the 1100 block of Maryland Avenue, with three counts each of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct.
Spicher was arraigned on Sunday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
