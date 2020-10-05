Johnstown police are searching the person who sprayed mace in a woman’s face outside the Johnstown Housing Authority building on Chestnut Street.
An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for Eleanor Washington-Thomas, 28, of Oakhurst Homes, in connection with the Sept. 29 incident.
According to a criminal complaint, Washington-Thomas left the building and punched one of the windows. When a woman who was standing nearby told her to calm down, Washington-Thomas allegedly turned and punched her in the face and then sprayed mace in her eyes, the complaint said.
Johnstown Housing Authority officials knew the identity of the attacker and provided police a video of the incident. Multiple workers said they experienced a burning sensation because Washington-Thomas sprayed the mace just outside of an open window. The victim was treated at the scene for for face and eye injuries.
Washington-Thomas was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
